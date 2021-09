Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:45 Hits: 14

A Rwandan court on Monday found Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210920-rwandan-court-finds-real-life-hotel-rwanda-film-hero-rusesabagina-guilty-on-terror-related-charges