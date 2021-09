Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:28 Hits: 15

Transnational agribusiness firms are contributing to a growing global hunger crisis, causing widespread environmental damage, and threatening people’s health. By also capturing the United Nations Food Systems Summit, they have restricted the meeting's agenda to solutions that will further inflate corporate profits.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/un-food-systems-summit-corporate-capture-by-sofia-monsalve-2021-09