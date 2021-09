Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:17 Hits: 13

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Opinion polls indicate no party will gain a majority of seats in the Canadian election on Monday, for the second straight time, leaving one of the two front-runners - Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Conservative leader Erin O'Toole - trying to govern with a minority. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/20/explainer-in-tight-canada-election-another-minority-government-is-likely