Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:57 Hits: 5

A British court said on Thursday (Jul 22) that Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face charges including securities fraud related to the US$11 billion deal.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-court-rules-autonomy-s-lynch-can-be-extradited-to-face-us-charges-15271758