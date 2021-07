Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

Women’s surfing is enjoying a surge in interest and enthusiasm, but that hasn’t always been the case. Sexism and inequality within the sport have created a gender gap that industry leaders are now working to bridge.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0722/How-pro-female-surfers-rose-above-storm-waves-of-sexism?icid=rss