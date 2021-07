Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:30 Hits: 0

Despite mounting evidence that vaccination leads to lower COVID-19 mortality rates, many in the US remain skeptical, if not downright hostile. An analysis of the data that isolates the causal effect of voting patterns clearly shows the heightened danger Republicans face.

