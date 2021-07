Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:03 Hits: 8

Huge sums of money of illegal origin are channeled into the regular economy every year. The EU has now prepared a comprehensive reform in order to crack down on money laundering. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-eu-declares-war-on-money-laundering/a-58583614?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf