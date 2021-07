Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:42 Hits: 8

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascan authorities arrested several people, including foreign nationals, on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting to kill the president, the attorney general said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/22/several-arrested-over-plot-to-kill-madagascar-president-attorney-general-says