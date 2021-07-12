Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Adams' Win in NYC Mayoral Primary Shows Need for Community Investment, Not Police

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

The winner of the New York City Democratic primary election for mayor, Eric Adams, focused on what he called his more conservative plans to address an increase in gun violence, and is set to meet with President Biden today at the White House. “The way that we counter these increases in incidents [of crime] is through economic opportunity and community investment in communities where these surges are happening,” responds New York Democratic Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “The message should not be that we should continue to overpolice and oversurveil people in order to create reductions in crime and increase public safety.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/12/rep_aoc_congress_politics_new_york