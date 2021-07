Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:23 Hits: 4

France's Europe minister Clement Beaune rejected on Thursday (Jul 22) Britain's request to renegotiate the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, dismissing British accusations of European dogmatism as a "tall tale".

