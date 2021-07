Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:26 Hits: 5

Colombia has arrested 10 people accused of involvement in attacks on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque and a military base last month that officials said on Thursday (Jul 22) were planned by former FARC rebel leaders based in Venezuela.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colombia-arrests-10-over-attacks-on-duque-s-helicopter-military-15271790