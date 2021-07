Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 01:00 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Australia's drug regulator has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use with children aged 12 to 15, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday (Jul 23), as the country fights an outbreak of the Delta variant in three states. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has ...

