Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 06:08 Hits: 5

On the heels of jaw-dropping heat and flooding across three continents, nearly 200 nations gather Monday to validate a critical UN climate science report 100 days ahead of a political summit charged with keeping Earth liveable.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-report-climate-change-ipcc-15274504