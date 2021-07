Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 09:53 Hits: 4

A video which has been circulating on Facebook since the beginning of July supposedly shows an accident in a uranium enrichment site in Iran. However, the incident actually took place in a chemicals factory in China on March 5, 2018.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/no-this-video-doesn-t-show-an-accident-at-a-uranium-enrichment-site-in-iran