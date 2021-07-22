'Tone it down b---h': Cori Bush is threatened and called the N-word for doing her job

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:00 Hits: 6

Activist-turned-congresswoman Cori Bush revealed in a thread on Twitter Thursday just how dangerous working in politics can be when you have Black skin. The freshman legislator who has been an outspoken advocate for Black people discriminated against and brutalized by police shared 13 messages riddled with hate speech, profanity, racial slurs, and threats.

“White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress,” Bush said of the messages. “And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power. Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t.”

Warning: The tweets in this story have hateful, profane, and threatening language that may be triggering for some readers.

In one message Bush shared, she was told to "tone it down b---h." "You're going to get yourself murdered if you keep running off that big old gorilla mouth," the unnamed writer penned. "You ever see what you look like when you are spewing that s--t? You need to be put into a f--king cage at the zoo. Instead of police reform, how about N----r reform. As they say in the country, "The only good n----r is a dead n----r." In another message, the congresswoman was called a “bed-wench” and “porch monkey n----r.” And in yet another of the inhumane messages, someone wrote: "i hope somebody defuses your head from your body."

Bush, the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, earlier had to move her office to protect herself and her staff from racists, not excluding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene said in a series of videos Politico uncovered that Jewish Democrat George Soros is a nazi, Muslim citizens don't belong in government, and Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party.”

In January, she targeted Bush, approaching the Black congresswoman “loud and unmasked,” Bush said. She repeatedly asked Greene to put on her mask and she responded by berating Bush. Relying on the racist stereotype that Black people are violent, one of Taylor Greene's staff members told Bush to "stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter."

On Jan. 13 — after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on. Her staff yelled at me, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/GtN5AmGrkO January 29, 2021

Bush, who was elected to office in 2020, unseated Rep. Lacy Clay, who had served Congress for 20 years, by advocating for Black people. She worked as a triage nurse during unrest in Missouri following the death of Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014, in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, was shot at least six times and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson. Despite the common narrative that Brown was suspected of robbing a convenience store, officers admitted they had no knowledge Brown was a robbery suspect and had only stopped him for walking in the street.

“I didn't move my office out of fear,” Bush said in reference to Greene. “I moved my office because I’m here to do a job for the people of St. Louis.

“What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team. Our focus is St. Louis.”

Regarding the recent hateful messages against Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, shared his support for Bush on Twitter. "We are standing with our sister @CoriBush today, and every day,” Bowman tweeted. “We are sending her love and strength in understanding that Black women are the most disrespected people in America.”

