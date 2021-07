Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:39 Hits: 7

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/22/death-toll-in-south-africa-riots-rises-to-276-minister-says