Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 20:06 Hits: 5

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi sacked Tunisia's health minister on Tuesday, the premier's office said, as spiralling coronavirus cases weigh on the North African country's swamped health system.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tunisia-health-minister-sacked-as-covid-19-cases-soar-15257924