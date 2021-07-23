The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: COVID-19 surge; Abbott's anti-migrant purge; FBI (literally) phoned in Kavanaugh probe

In the news today: A new pandemic surge among unvaccinated Americans is again threatening to overwhelm regional health systems. A new report suggests that after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of a pattern of sexual assaults, the resulting FBI investigation of the claims consisted of little to no actual investigation. Ever-ambitious Texas Gov. Greg Abbott follows through with his plan for “emergency” arrests of migrants in what Texas border counties deem to be a racist stunt and the ACLU believes to be flatly illegal.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

'Breakthrough' infections are not—that's not—driving the new surge in the United States

Pelosi likely to appoint Republicans to insurrection probe regardless of McCarthy's obstruction

Senate Democrats say FBI ignored tips in Brett Kavanaugh investigation

Biden betrays the Black activists who got him to the White House in filibuster stance

Texas begins arresting migrants under 'emergency' declaration rejected by Rio Grande Valley counties

Community Spotlight:

Just How Dangerous is Covid-19—A Worst Case Analysis from Taiwan

Also trending from the community:

I've lost my entire family to Trumpism! I don't know what to do!

Incel charged with plotting misogynist terror attack on sorority women at university in Ohio

