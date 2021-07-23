News Roundup: COVID-19 surge; Abbott's anti-migrant purge; FBI (literally) phoned in Kavanaugh probe

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: A new pandemic surge among unvaccinated Americans is again threatening to overwhelm regional health systems. A new report suggests that after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of a pattern of sexual assaults, the resulting FBI investigation of the claims consisted of little to no actual investigation. Ever-ambitious Texas Gov. Greg Abbott follows through with his plan for “emergency” arrests of migrants in what Texas border counties deem to be a racist stunt and the ACLU believes to be flatly illegal.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'Breakthrough' infections are not—that's not—driving the new surge in the United States

• Pelosi likely to appoint Republicans to insurrection probe regardless of McCarthy's obstruction

• Senate Democrats say FBI ignored tips in Brett Kavanaugh investigation

• Biden betrays the Black activists who got him to the White House in filibuster stance

• Texas begins arresting migrants under 'emergency' declaration rejected by Rio Grande Valley counties

Community Spotlight:

• Just How Dangerous is Covid-19—A Worst Case Analysis from Taiwan

Also trending from the community:

• I've lost my entire family to Trumpism! I don't know what to do!

• Incel charged with plotting misogynist terror attack on sorority women at university in Ohio

