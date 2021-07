Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 12:35 Hits: 5

PARIS: Visitors now need a special COVID-19 pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. As the new rule came into effect Wednesday (Jul 21) ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-france-eiffel-tower-tourism-vaccination-negative-test-15261850