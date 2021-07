Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:15 Hits: 7

As rising seas encroach upon coastal communities in California, cities are preparing to buy up vulnerable property and encourage residents to move inland in a “managed retreat.” It’s one of the state’s many initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.

