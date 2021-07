Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 7

In response to massive floods in Germany last week, the worst in living memory in the region, the federal government has approved a $472 million aid package to support rebuilding. While flood insurance will be taken into account, even those without it will receive aid.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0721/Step-to-recovery-German-government-gives-millions-in-flood-aid?icid=rss