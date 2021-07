Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:25 Hits: 7

Years of forest management have made Oregon’s massive Bootleg wildfire more manageable, an evaluation suggests. The findings point to the benefits of planned fires – allowing some naturally occurring fires to clear out plants that fuel wildfires, instead of putting them out.

