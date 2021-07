Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 14:42 Hits: 7

The world’s biggest healthcare products maker reported net income of $6.28bn in the 2Q up from $3.63bn a year earlier.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/21/jjs-profits-soar-73-percent-amid-healthcare-sector-demand-spike