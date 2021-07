Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:49 Hits: 2

A court in Rwanda said Thursday it will issue its verdict next month against detained "Hotel Rwanda" activist turned government critic Paul Rusesabagina, who is charged with terrorism in a trial denounced as political by his supporters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-hotel-rwanda--hero-to-learn--terror--trial-verdict-in-august--15271766