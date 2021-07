Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:51 Hits: 0

A non-profit organization is teaching children in rural Colombia how to identify landmines placed near their communities by armed guerrilla groups during the country's long civil war.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colombian-children-learn-to-identify-landmines-buried-during-country-s-civil-war-15264532