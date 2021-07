Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 21:00 Hits: 0

South Africa aims to have given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 35 million of its 60 million population by Christmas, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-aims-for-35-million-people-vaccinated-against-covid-19-by-christmas-15264230