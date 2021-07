Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 00:06 Hits: 0

A CIA official who was involved in the search for Osama bin Laden has been chosen to head an agency task force investigating cases of an ailment known as "Havana Syndrome" among US spies and diplomats, a government source said on Wednesday (Jul 21).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cia-probe-of-havana-syndrome-to-be-led-by-osama-bin-laden-search-15265870