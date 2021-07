Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 01:22 Hits: 1

RIO DE JANEIRO: YouTube said on Wednesday (Jul 21) it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements. YouTube said in a press release the decision was ...

