Pegasus: Macron May Have Become the Target of Moroccan Gov't

On Tuesday, the French newspaper Le Monde revealed that the phone of President Emmanuel Macron was a target of the Moroccan government. The news is the latest scandal related to the Israeli Pegasus spyware since several media outlets broke the news on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Macron and another 14 top officials were targetted by the Moroccan government in 2019. However, Morocco's authorities have not denied the allegations, although they did reject reports of hacking French journalists.

According to the experts, if installed on Macron's phone, Pegasus would have allowed not only to access all private communication but would have given the ability to turn on the microphone and camera at will.

The Elysee Palace said that "if these stories are true, this is very serious. These allegations will be subject to the sharpest scrutiny." It is estimated that 50 000 people could have been affected by the military surveillance device, including over a dozen world leaders.

