News Roundup: Pandemic surge; Pelosi blocks GOP move to sabotage Jan. 6 probe; plea bargains mount

In the news today: Not only is the pandemic not over, the nation is in the middle of a new pandemic surge. Wear your masks, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today rejected the appointment of two Republicans to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection after signals that both of them were appointed to obstruct, rather than assist, the probe. And new plea bargains from rioters belonging to one of the most violence-minded insurrectionist groups suggest big legal trouble for the militia group's leaders.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• The delta variant doesn't give a flying #@$% if you're tired of hearing about COVID-19
• Pelosi vetoes Republican appointments of Banks, Jordan to House insurrection probe
• Trump insurgents came within seconds of capturing 'nuclear football' on Jan. 6
• Mounting plea bargains in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 conspiracy case mean trouble for leaders
• No wonder the GOP is freaking out—look at the great stuff Democrats have planned
Community Spotlight:
• California's Legalization Of Marijuana Hasn't Worked Out Quite As Planned
Also trending from the community:
• Zhengzhou subways flood as the city experiences the most intense and horrid rainfall in a millennium
• Woman runner's outfit deemed too revealing while female team fined for NOT revealing enough
