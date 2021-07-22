News Roundup: Pandemic surge; Pelosi blocks GOP move to sabotage Jan. 6 probe; plea bargains mount

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 0

In the news today: Not only is the pandemic not over, the nation is in the middle of a new pandemic surge. Wear your masks, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today rejected the appointment of two Republicans to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection after signals that both of them were appointed to obstruct, rather than assist, the probe. And new plea bargains from rioters belonging to one of the most violence-minded insurrectionist groups suggest big legal trouble for the militia group's leaders.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• The delta variant doesn't give a flying #@$% if you're tired of hearing about COVID-19

• Pelosi vetoes Republican appointments of Banks, Jordan to House insurrection probe

• Trump insurgents came within seconds of capturing 'nuclear football' on Jan. 6

• Mounting plea bargains in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 conspiracy case mean trouble for leaders

• No wonder the GOP is freaking out—look at the great stuff Democrats have planned

Community Spotlight:

• California's Legalization Of Marijuana Hasn't Worked Out Quite As Planned

Also trending from the community:

• Zhengzhou subways flood as the city experiences the most intense and horrid rainfall in a millennium

• Woman runner's outfit deemed too revealing while female team fined for NOT revealing enough

