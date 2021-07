Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 01:48 Hits: 4

The large wildfire scorching the western US state of Oregon topped 300,000 acres Monday as it emerged a California power company linked to previous deadly fires may be responsible for a new blaze.

