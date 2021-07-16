The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Landslide : Michael Wolff on Trump's Final Days in Office Why He Still Rules the Republican Party

As a special congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection prepares to hold its first hearings later this month, we speak with author Michael Wolff, whose new book, “Landslide,” provides fresh details about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election, how he spurred his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol and why he still holds the reins in the party. “There’s no question Donald Trump runs the Republican Party,” Wolff says. “We have two realities here: the reality of Donald Trump in charge, and the other reality which is that everybody knows that there’s something wrong with Donald Trump.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/16/landslide_michael_wolff_trump_final_days

