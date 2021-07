Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 08:20 Hits: 7

People have donated over 2mil yuan (US$262,000) to support the family after the incident went public. The e-bike industry is alarmed as spontaneous explosions while riding are extremely rare. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/07/21/a-chinese-father-and-daughter-are-in-critical-condition-after-e-bike-they-were-riding-explodes