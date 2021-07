Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 22:29 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has lowered its COVID 19-related travel advisory for India to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel," the department said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 20). The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased, it said. The COVID-19 advisories were previously the highest Level ...

