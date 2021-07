Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:03 Hits: 0

Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics on Wednesday (Jul 21), triggering celebratory fireworks as it became the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney.

