Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 13:30 Hits: 0

GENEVA: The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus over the coming months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday (Jul 21). The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has now been recorded in 124 territories - 13 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-delta-variant-to-dominate-within-months-who-15263180