Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:17 Hits: 0

The Taliban appear to have the "strategic momentum" in their sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, but their victory is far from assured, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/taliban-seem-to-have--strategic-momentum--in-afghanistan--top-us-general-15264932