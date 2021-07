Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 08:40 Hits: 0

The idea that climate change poses a threat to the financial system is absurd, not least because everyone already knows that global warming is happening and that fossil fuels are being phased out. The new push for climate-related financial regulation is not really about risk; it is about a political agenda.

