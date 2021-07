Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 13:15 Hits: 4

The wealthiest man on the planet Jeff Bezos lifted off on his own rocket and reached outer space on Tuesday, a key moment for a fledgling industry seeking to make the final frontier accessible to elite tourists.

