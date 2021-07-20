Police fire live ammunition, tear gas at protesters denouncing Iran’s water crisis

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 17:26 Hits: 5

Since July 16, 2021, many cities across Iran’s Khuzestan province, in the southwest of the country, have been the scene of multiple strikes, sit-ins and demonstrations that have already resulted in at least two deaths. The reason for the unrest: a lack of water for daily consumption, but also for agriculture and livestock. According to our Observer, an Iranian water expert, these shortages are likely to intensify in the coming years.

