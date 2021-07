Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:31 Hits: 6

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti will usher in a new prime minister on Tuesday as Ariel Henry takes the reins of the Caribbean country nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise's was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond its borders. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/21/haiti-to-swear-in-new-prime-minister-in-wake-of-president039s-assassination