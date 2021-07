Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 14:46 Hits: 7

BAGHDAD: Families laid to rest loved ones on Tuesday (Jul 20) who were killed in a deadly bombing that claimed at least 30 lives just hours earlier in a busy market in Iraq's capital. Coffins were carried by relatives and placed on minibuses that transported them for burial. The funerals were held ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/families-lay-loved-ones-to-rest-after-deadly-baghdad-blast-15256134