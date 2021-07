Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 16:44 Hits: 7

:Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the fifth shot currently under such a review.

