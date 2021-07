Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 16:45 Hits: 6

The United States said Tuesday it would bar visits by former Honduran president Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo due to alleged bribes from drug traffickers as it steps up pressure over corruption in Central America.

