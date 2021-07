Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 17:04 Hits: 6

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it will stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Israeli settlements are widely seen by the international community as illegal and obstacles to peace.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0720/Political-scoop-Ben-Jerry-s-pulls-out-of-West-Bank?icid=rss