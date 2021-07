Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

“Deeply Rooted,” by artist Naimah Thomas, captures the breadth, diversity and energy of today’s Black Lives Matter activists as they tear down structures of oppression and build up a new world. The art also pays homage to the ancestors whose words and ideas animate the movement. Feel free to tear it out and hang it on a wall, on the street or anywhere the message is needed.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/black-lives-matter-issue-takeover-deeply-rooted