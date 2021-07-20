The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Latin America’s Perfect Storm

The mass protests that have recently erupted in countries as different as Colombia and Cuba attest to the severity of the crises facing Latin America. Although the region's problems must be addressed above all by its leaders, increased international cooperation will be vital to reviving economic growth and political stability.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/political-economic-health-crisis-in-latin-america-by-javier-solana-and-enrique-v-iglesias-2021-07

