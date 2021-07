Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 06:01 Hits: 0

France and the United Kingdom have agreed to deploy more police and invest in detection technology on the French coast to try to stop boats carrying illegal migrants from reaching British shores, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210721-uk-to-pay-french-border-police-%E2%82%AC62-7-million-in-migrant-clampdown