Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 06:52 Hits: 0

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General should be present at Parliament's five-day special sitting beginning July 26 to justify the rationale of the ordinances promulgated during the Emergency, says Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/21/azalina-ag-should-attend-parliament-meeting-to-explain-rationale-for-ordinances-during-emergency