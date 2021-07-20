Heartbreaking : Judge's Suspension of DACA Renews Push for Comprehensive Immigration Bill

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:49 Hits: 5

After a federal judge struck down DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, we look at what may come next with Cesar Espinosa, a DACA recipient and executive director of the Houston, Texas-based, immigrant-led civil rights organization FIEL. He says the latest ruling is “heartbreaking,” and urges lawmakers to create a legislative solution for the millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. “We want to see Congress and the president take action.”

